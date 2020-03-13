CBSE warns parents about unaffiliated schools

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked parents to check the affiliation status of a school before enrolling their ward to the school.

The affiliation of a school can be checked through the CBSE website www.cbseaff.nic.in which provides region or State-wise list of affiliated and disaffiliated schools.

Not just the affiliation status, parents are asked to check up to what class the affiliation was given by the CBSE.

CBSE said that it has come to its notice that some non-affiliated schools, whose application is either under process or rejected or not applied for affiliation, are misleading parents by displaying various boards at schools, prominent places, and on website showing messages such as “to be affiliated to CBSE”, “CBSE pattern”, “likely to be affiliated with CBSE”, “running under the aegis of CBSE,” etc.

The Board said affiliation is granted to the schools on fulfillment of mandatory conditions as laid down in the affiliation bye-laws. In case of non-fulfillment of candidates, the application of schools for affiliation stand rejected and such schools are not allowed to enroll their students for Board’s examinations.

Non-affiliated schools will not be allowed to present the candidates for the Board’s examination as part the affiliation bye-laws, 2018, it said. Parents can reach out to the regional office of the Board and a list of regional offices with complete address, phone number and email ID has been provided on the website www.cbse.nic.in

