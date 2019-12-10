CC cameras to keep check on dumping of waste in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to install surveillance cameras at Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) to address the menace of dumping of waste at such points and levy penalty on offenders.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said despite 20,000 sanitary workers striving hard to clear waste, garbage was piling up on the roadsides as many continue to dump waste at different places. To control this menace, GHMC was proposing to install close-circuit (CC) cameras at GVPs to levy penalties and punish offenders, he said.

Launching the intensive cleanliness drive to improve sanitation in Gaddiannaram ward here on Tuesday, the Mayor said the objective of the drive was to keep the particular ward clean, especially filling potholes, streetlighting efficiency, cleaning nalas, clearing garbage and C&D waste, spraying and fogging operations, removing unauthorised flexis, banners, taking up engineering repair works, intensive sweeping etc.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the GHMC in keeping the city clean, and added that residents in apartments should keep garbage at a particular place enabling Swachh auto workers to lift the garbage from a single point instead of collecting it from each household, which consumes time and stops the workers from covering more areas.

GHMC Additional Commissioner Sujatha Gupta said the corporation was taking up 360 degree work of a particular ward by coordinating with all wings of GHMC such as engineering, sanitation, electrical, entomology etc. to address different issues.

