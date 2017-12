CCC School of Cricket crush VKCA

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: CCC School of Cricket defeated Vamos Khugar Cricket Academy by a massive 161-run margin in the under-15 category of the St Johns Friendship Cup.

Ishan top-scored with 75 while Sriram bagged four wickets for 2 runs. Tinal also shared the spoils with a three-wicket haul as Vamos Khugar Cricket Academy were bowled out for 45 runs.

Brief Scores: U-12: St John’s Cricket Academy 46/9 in 14.5 overs (Prakash 2/5, Thevindu 2/8) lost to CCC School Of Cricket 48/3 in 14 overs (Sahan 21; Nishanth 2/18 Runs);

St John’s Cricket Academy 135/10 in 23.3 overs (Abhiram 38; Thevindu 5/18) bt CCC School Of Cricket 75 in 16.4 Overs (Siddharth 4/16, Rohit 3/3); U-15: CCC School of Cricket 174/6 in 30 overs (Shyam 61, Linal 42; Baba 3/17) bt St John’s Cricket Academy 115 in 27 overs (Baba 39; Shyam 3/10, Ashmika 3/28); CCC School Of Cricket 206/8 in 30 overs (Ishan 75; Kushal 2/25) bt Vamos Khugar Cricket Academy 45 in 26 overs (Sriram 4/2, Tinal 3/7).