CCMB collaborates with Bengaluru firm to fight Covid-19

Hyderabad: City-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Monday has announced its collaboration with Eyestem Research Private Limited, a cell therapy start-up incubated at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, Bengaluru, to take-up research on Covid-19.

To understand molecular and pathological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 virus and to establish a rational basis for testing potential drugs, CCMB will get access to Eyestem’s human lung epithelial cell culture system provided as part of its Anti-Covid Screening (ACS) platform, according to a statement here on Monday.

“Culturing the virus outside the human host is a technological challenge that needs to be overcome. Eyestem’s cell culture system expresses the ACE2 receptor and other genes that are key determinants of viral entry and replication. We hope that employing this system will allow the CCMB team led by Dr. Krishnan Harshan to grow the virus predictably and thereby open up the potential for drug screening and vaccine development strategies,” Director, CCMB, Dr. Rakesh Mishra said.

CEO, Eyestem, Dr. Jogin Desai, commenting on the collaboration expressed hope that the CCMB will be able to leverage its platform and advance Covid research that will help India.

“For us, it’s an honor to enter into research collaboration with CCMB. The ACS platform has been developed by Dr. Rajarshi Pal and his team and is a testament to our depth and expertise in cell therapy and disease modeling,” he said.

Eyestem Research is working to democratize access to cell therapy as well as disease modeling platforms and bring their benefit to a large section of humanity, he added.

