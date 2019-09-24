CCMB open for public on Thursday

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad will have its gates open for general public from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm on Thursday on the occasion of Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). CCMB will have exhibits touching on the ongoing research in the institute and also provides a scope to interact with active researchers.

The variety of exhibits span from study of microbial growth to development of living organisms to how brain works to how better crops can be produced.

The CCMB Open Day will also have booths talking about the opportunities in entrepreneurship in life sciences and how citizens can come together to fight antibiotic resistance.

