CCMB team cracks Roopkund Lake mystery

Hyderabad: A genomic study conducted by researchers from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on the skeletons of Roopkund Lake in Himalayan Mountains has thrown a new light on the mystery behind their identity and origin. The collaborative genomic study of CCMB with researchers from Harvard Medical School, published online in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday, said that the skeletons were of Indian, Mediterranean and Southeast Asian origin.

Genetic studies were taken up on 73 skeletal samples, of which 23 belonged to males and 15 to females, found in and around the Roopkund Lake. The ten-year research said that the Indian population at Roopkund Lake might have become extinct between 7th century and 10th century while the other distinct groups of travellers from the eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asian regions might have arrived at the lake between 17th and 19th century, CCMB researchers said.

The skeletons in and around the Mystery Lake has been long a subject of speculation. Local folklore described a pilgrimage to the nearby shrine of the mountain goddess Nanda Devi undertaken by a king, queen and their attendants who were struck down by the wrath of Nanda Devi due to their inappropriate celebratory behaviour. It was also suggested that these were the remains of an army or group of merchants who were caught in a storm. Another view was that they were victims of an epidemic.

The study has ruled out that skeletons were of Zorawar Singh’s Army from Jammu who tried to invade Tibet in 1841. The researchers found the suggestion that skeletons were of king and queen unconvincing as there were no swords or other material. The study eliminated the cause of death of people due to epidemic and lack of any bacterial expressions. The researchers speculated that skeletons could be of ancient traders who were on their way to Tibet or people on pilgrimage to Nanda Devi temple.

“Most probably they were people on pilgrimage to Nanda Devi and on their way, they might have fallen into the lake. Many individual skeletons possessed genetic information typical of present-day Indian population. We also identified a large number individuals with genetic makeup that would be more typical of populations from West Eurasia,” said Dr. K Thangaraj, CCMB chief scientist.

Director, CCMB, RK Mishra said that the study highlights the power of genomics coupled with other bio-molecular tools in understanding the past.

