CCMB to start diagnostic tests for Covid-19

Hyderabad: The high-end genetic laboratories at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) are all set to start diagnostic tests for the novel strain of coronavirus, following the green signal to carry out such clinical testing from the Empowered Committee for Covid-19 Response set up by the Centre.

The CCMB laboratories have a capacity to conduct clinical diagnostic tests of anywhere between 700 and 800 samples (scalable up to 1,000 if the need arose) at one go. Moreover, the highly trained genetic researchers at CCMB also have the ability to give the results of such a large group of diagnostic tests within 7 to 8 hours.

“We are all set to contribute from our side to fight against the coronavirus in India. The CCMB is one of the foremost genetic research institutions in the country and our researchers are capable of conducting the tests quickly and very precisely. We are ready to go and start the diagnostic checks as soon we start receiving the samples,” Director, CCMB, Dr RK Mishra told Telangana Today.

Hyderabad-based CCMB is known for its high-quality basic research and training in modern biology and also for promoting the concept of having centralised facilities for new and modern techniques in the areas of biology. Initially, it started as a semi-autonomous centre in 1977 with the Biochemistry Division of the then Regional Research Laboratory (at present, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology [IICT]) forming its nucleus and Dr P M Bhargava heading the new centre. By 1982, the CCMB received the status of a full-fledged national laboratory.

The CCMB is involved in work related to a number of incurable genetic disorders through molecular diagnosis, carrier detection, genetic counselling, pre-pregnancy monitoring, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis and prenatal diagnosis for these disorders. It is also known for popularising DNA Fingerprinting and setting up of Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostic, which was spearheaded by past CCMB Director Dr Lalji Singh

Labs to culture the virus

The Empowered Committee for Covid-19 Response has allowed state-of-the-art laboratories of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to start culture of the novel strain of coronavirus and serve as additional testing and validation sites for research, based on self-assessment of their laboratory facilities. State health officials will now coordinate with the national laboratories like CCMB for clinical samples collections.

Earlier, on Friday in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao requested that the CCMB be allowed to take up coronavirus diagnostic tests.

On Saturday, DG, (CSIR), Dr Shekhar C Mande tweeted that ‘In addition to helping Telangana in testing, CCMB will also train technicians to scale-up and develop faster Covid-19 tests. CCMB’s real expertise is in deeper scientific questions on Covid-19, which is already on’.

