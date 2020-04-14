CCMB to validate Covid-19 testing reagents and kits

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has started the process of validating Covid-19 testing reagents and kits. The validation testing kits by CCMB comes as a welcome step as the number of Covid-19 testing kits in India needs to be ramped up.

Lack of kits developed and imported from other countries necessitates India to develop its own testing kits, researchers from CCMB said.

“Since March 31, we have been a testing centre for Covid-19 and have worked closely with State government. This new responsibility of kit validation will now enable us to support the healthcare and life science industry sector to bring all stakeholders together in this fight against Covid-19,” says Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 12 chose Hyderabad-based CCMB to be one of the five validation centres for Covid-19 testing in India. The CCMB is the only non-ICMR lab to be a part of these Centres of Excellence that will validate the non-US FDA and non-EUA/CE-IVD approved kits for Covid-19 testing.

While multiple start-ups and life science companies across the country have been already identified for their ability to develop such kits, they would need to be quickly validated. These Centres of Excellence will be crucial in their validation, and approval for use for the testing centres in the country, CCMB researchers said.

