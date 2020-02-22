CCOB face Excise in final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: Salai scored a match winning 78th minute goal against Hyderabad Globe in the first semifinal to take Central Excise in to the final of the Nawab Shujath Ahmed Khan Memorial Football Tournament at Quli Qutub Shahi Stadium on Saturday.

Mohd Sajjad had put Hyderabad Globe ahead with a 27th minute goal. Excise led 1-0 at half time. However, Central Excise fought back as Rawat (58th minute) scored the first goal for his team before Salai struck the winner.

Central Excise will take on the hosts CCOB FC who won the second semifinal 1-0 against Hyderabad Sporting Club. Muzammil scored the all-important goal in the 27th minute.

Results: Central Excise 2 (Rawat 58’. Salai 78’) bt Hyderabad Globe (Mohd Sajjad); CCOB FC 1 (Muzammil 27’) bt Hyderabad Sporting Club 0.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.