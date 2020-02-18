CCOB, Hyderabad Sporting in last four

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: CCOB Football Club defeated Sachdev FC 5-4 in tiebreaker to enter the semifinal after both sides were locked 1-1 in the regular time during the Nawab Sujath Ahmed Khan Memorial Football Tournament organised by CCOB Football Club at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium on Tuesday.

CCOB took the lead through Muzamil in the 15th minute after receiving a fine cross from Mohd Azeem. In the 71st minute, Roshan scored the equaliser for Sachdev FC before losing in the tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Sporting Club downed Sreenidhi FC 2-1 to enter the last four. The winners grabbed the lead in the 27th minute through Alez and doubled the lead in the 37th minute, thanks to Aman’s strike. Rasiq scored the inconsequential goal for Sreenidhi FC in the 65th minute. Central Excise will take on AGORC while Hyderabad Globe FC will meet Abbas Union on Wednesday.

Results: Quarterfinals: CCOB bt Sachdev FC 5-4 (tiebreaker), Hyderabad Sporting Club 2 (Alex 27’, Aman 37’) bt Sreenidhi FC 1 (Rasiq 65’).

