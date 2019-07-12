CCS police arrest gang of thieves in Warangal

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS), Warangal, arrested a five member gang of thieves and recovered Rs 5.50 lakh worth stolen property including 162 grams of gold, half-a-kg of silver and eight cell phones from them.

The arrested were identified as Kotagiri Sunil, Kotagiri Raju, Chette Prasad, Chette Suresh of Shayampet Haveli village of Geesugonda mandal and Mekala Ramu of Urugonda village of Damera mandal in Warangal Rural district.

Producing them before the media here on Friday, ACP (Crime) Babu Rao said that all the accused were close relatives. “All of them are habituated to vices including consuming liquor, and hence, they wanted to make easy money. They started committing offences in 2005. They were arrested and sent to prison in the past. But they did not mend their ways,” the ACP said, and added that the police had arrested the gang members at Kazipet railway station when they were leaving for Hyderabad to sell the stolen property. The accused confessed to the thefts during interrogation.

