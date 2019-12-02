CCS police arrest thief, recover Rs 5 lakh worth stolen property in Warangal

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police with the assistance of Mills Colony police arrested one thief and recovered Rs 5 lakh worth of gold, silver jewellery, cash and one watch from him on Monday. The police recovered 120 grams of gold, 36 grams of silver, one watch and cash Rs 21,400, all worth Rs 5 lakh.

The accused was identified Md Rabbani alias Baba (40) of Shambunipet locality in the city. Producing him before the media, Warangal ACP, S Sarangapani said Rabbani worked as a daily wage labourer in the city. An alcoholic, he planned to earn easy money and took to crime.

“During night hours, he was breaking into locked houses in his locality. On November 30, he broke into a house and decamped with gold, silver jewellery, cash and one watch from the house,” the ACP said adding that the house owner complained in Mills Colony police station. With the help of CCTV footage, the police cracked the case.

“On Monday, when the Mills Colony police were conducted search operations near Bhattupally road, Rabbani was moving suspiciously. When police searched him, stolen gold ornaments and cash were found with him. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” said Sarangapani. The ACP complimented the police officers involved in cracking the case within 12 hours.

