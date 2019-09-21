CCTV cameras installed in Malkajgiri

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inaugurated a CCTV camera network installed by the Radha Krishnanagar Welfare Association at Malkajgiri. As part of the ‘Safe Colony Project’, the residents had installed 28 CCTV cameras in their colony at a cost of Rs 8 lakh for the project. The cameras will cover all entry and exit points in the area, apart from all main roads and crime-prone spots in the colony.

Bhagwat said the initiative would provide security to the residents. Stating that CCTV cameras not only help in detection of offences but also act as deterrent to offenders. The Commissioner recalled that in 2016, the police with the help of footage from CCTV cameras, had cracked a serial car burning case. He urged the stakeholders and all other community members to come forward to contribute for such initiatives.

