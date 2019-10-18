CCTV cameras installed under Nenu Sahitham programme in Peddapalli

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana on Friday said that the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras help the police to control the crime rate besides early detection of cases.

Commissioner along with local MLA D Manohar Reddy inaugurated 69 CCTV cameras installed under Nenu Sahitha and Community policing programmes in Sultanabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said it was the responsibility of every citizen to control the crime and people were asked to install cameras in their localities as part of nenu sahitham programme.

Criminals will not dare to commit crime in a locality where CCTV cameras are installed, he said. Moreover, cameras would help the police for early detection of case and provide suitable evidences in the court.

MLA appreciated Ramagundam police for detecting critical cases by utilising modern technology. He also appreciated cops for installing CCTV cameras in rural areas.

Later, they inaugurated reception centre in Sultanabad police station and interacted with receptionist. Peddapalli DCP T Sudarshan Goud and others participated in the programme.