CCTV cameras provide security to people: Warangal CP

By | Published: 12:20 am

Jangaon: As many as 108 CCTV cameras set up in the locality near railway station have been launched by Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder along with MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and district Collector K Nikhila here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said that the people should cooperate with the police machinery in checking the crime rate and making Jangaon a crime free district. “There are five uses with the setting up of the CCTV cameras. They include identification of the criminals, producing the CCTV footage as the evidence in the court, innocents involved in crimes can be given acquittal, identification of the fake complaints and also identification of the thieves and burglars,” he explained.

He also called upon the people to install the CCTV cameras in the houses to be constructed. A total of 630 cameras have been installed in the villages excluding the towns and Warangal city under the Warangal police commissionerate limits. “Installation of the CCTV cameras gives the people a sense of security,” he added. DCP (west) Srinivas Reddy, Inspector Mallesh Yadav, SIs Srinivas and Ravi Kumar were present.

