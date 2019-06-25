CCTV cameras to check on ‘ghost’ faculties in Telangana

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: To weed out ‘ghost’ or absent faculty and to keep a track of patient inflow, the Medical Council of India (MCI) is installing CCTV cameras in classrooms, laboratories and out-patient departments (OPDs) at all public and private teaching hospitals in Telangana.

The installation of CCTV cameras is being taken up in a phased manner and will cover nearly 500 medical colleges in the entire country.

On Tuesday, a team from MCI visited State-run Gandhi Hospital to initiate the installation process of CCTV cameras at the OPD wing so that patient inflow can be tracked live by the regulatory authorities in New Delhi.

Similarly, cameras are to be installed in laboratory and classrooms of the hospital and later at other medical colleges including Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and private medical colleges in the State.

“It’s a novel initiative to introduce transparency into the system. The aim is to track faculty, students and even take stock of patient inflow. MCI checks patient load at OPDs while allotting permissions for medical seats to private and government hospitals,” says superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr. P Sravan Kumar.

In the last few years, the MCI had launched several initiatives to curb the practice of projecting inflated number of patients and faculty in teaching hospitals. Such a move is vital in the context of some private teaching hospitals indulging in questionable practices like producing fake faculty and patient records during mandatory MCI checks.

As part of its Digital Mission Mode Project (DMMP), the council has set-up an online regulatory mechanism to track out-patient numbers and ensure the Professors, Associate and Assistant Professors turn-up at class rooms and laboratories for teaching and training.

Earlier, MCI had dabbled with biometric systems that involved capturing fingerprints of faculty members. Such systems were already installed at Gandhi Medical College and Osmania Medical College.

However, the initiative did not yield the desired result as authorities later realised that large number of fingerprint capturing machines broke down frequently and even faculty were reluctant to use them for recording their presence. Instead, they preferred to sign attendance in a physical register.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter