Police release CCTV footage of woman burglar in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:06 pm 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Sanathnagar police on Monday released pictures of a woman, clad in a blue chudidar and aged around 25, in connection with a robbery case that took place on February 1.

The woman, police said, executed a robbery by introducing herself as a relative of the complainant, Hema, took the keys of her house from neighbours and decamped with valuables.

Hema, a resident of Prem Nagar near Erragadda, lives with her husband and two children. On February 1, when they went out, the woman entered the flat using the keys, which the family left with the neighbours.

Sanathnagar Inspector E Venkat Reddy said the suspect introduced herself as Hema’s sister and took the keys. She decamped with gold ornaments weighing eight tolas and Rs 15,000 before the family returned. The neighbours realised that the house was robbed when Hema approached them for keys in the afternoon, he said.