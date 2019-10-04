CCTV project in Hayathnagar

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: As part of the CCTV project, 150 surveillance cameras were inaugurated in Hayathnagar on Thursday. Of these, 57 are part of the Community CCTV initiative while 93 were installed under ‘Nenu Saitham’ with contribution from the local residents. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 48.5 lakh, officials said.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said anyone who enters Hayathnagar area will be captured by at least one camera at any point.

“In order to cover all entry and exit points in their jurisdiction, a survey was conducted to locate the installation points. This included entry and exit points of bordering police stations, crime prone areas, accident prone areas and important junctions,” Bhagwat said.

According to the police, the cameras were installed at all the entries from the Outer Ring Road apart from covering all ‘U’ turns on the main roads up to the Vijayawada Highway. These cameras also covered 35 residential colonies which are connected to the National Highway.

Officials said a total of 76 locations including 16 major junctions were covered. Until now, there were a total of 425 cameras installed in Hayathnagar and 40,213 were across LB Nagar Zone. All the corporate companies in the commissionerate were requested to extend their support by contributing towards the community CCTV project under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, officials said.

