CCTV project inaugurated by Rachakonda police

Hyderabad: A mega CCTV project was inaugurated under the Community Policing project and the Nenu Saitham initiative by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat at Bhongir and Alair on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Commissioner inaugurated 100 surveillance cameras worth Rs 32 lakh at Bhongir and 232 cameras worth Rs 42 lakh at Alair on Saturday under the Community Policing Programme in the presence of MP Bhongir Dr B Narsiah Goud and MLA Bhongir P Shekar Reddy, Alair MLA G Sunith Mahender Reddy, MLC Bhongir, A Krishna Reddy and donors.

All the 17 police stations in Yadadri Bhongir District are now connected with community CCTVs. Further, Alair mandal is the first to have all 14 villages connected with CCTVs. More than 300 donors contributed about Rs 2.5 crore for 852 Cameras.

“Surveillance cameras are the main source of conviction to criminals. They are being installed for public safety. The CCTV footage will act as primary evidence to get the criminals convicted,” Bhagwat said.