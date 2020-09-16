CCTVs to guard historic Swayambhu temple in Hyderabad

Endowment department to sanction Rs 25,000 to install cameras in premises in the wake of burglary bid at temple

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: The historic Swayambhu Chennakesava Swamy temple located at Chandrayangutta, which is believed to be over 600-years-old, will soon get closed circuit cameras installed in the premises. The endowment department is set to sanction an amount of Rs 25,000 for the installation of the cameras in the vast premises.

A few days ago, unidentified persons had broken the lock of the ‘hundi’ in the temple premises. Luckily no cash was stolen as the offenders could not break the main locker of the cash box in the hundi. “After the incident we had informed the endowment department about the burglary attempt. A complaint was lodged with the local police and the department is sanctioning Rs 25,000 for the installation of closed circuit cameras,” said K Nagaraj, Chairman of the temple committee.

N Jagan Mohan, a devotee, said that five days ago the hundi was opened for counting of donations. A sum of Rs 33,254 was donated by various visitors to the temple. “We are asking the authorities to use the sum for the development of the temple. A lot of work is undertaken by affluent devotees as the endowment department is not doing enough,” he complained.

The Swayambhu Chennakesava Swamy temple is believed to be over 600-years-old and is a rare example of a temple built to reconcile the warring Shaivites and Vaishnavites. The temple was reportedly built during the Vijayanagar dynasty. The presiding deity of Chennakesava Swamy is housed in a 28-pillared mantapa. Smaller temples of Brahmarambha and Chenna Mallikarjunaswamy, Shivalayam and a rare idol of Lord Hanuman with ‘Shanku and Chakra’ are also part of the temple complex.

R Raju Mudiraj, General Secretary, BC Vidyarthi Sangham, said that the endowment department should announce a special package for the development of the temple. “On auspicious occasions hundreds of devotees visit the temple by climbing 200 odd steps. The government should announce a special package and develop the temple,” he demanded.

Endowment officials said that the temple being centuries old is taken care of by the Department of Heritage, Telangana. “In coordination with the department of heritage we are planning to take up renovation works soon,” said A Balaji, Assistant Commissioner Endowment Department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .