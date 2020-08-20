CCTVs will improve security, says Harish Rao

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has said that the installation of surveillance cameras will provide better security to citizens besides helping the police to crack cases with ease.

The Finance Minister, who inaugurated CCTV Control room at Police Commissionerate here on Thursday, has said that Siddipet Police have installed 550 CCTV Cameras across Siddipet town by spending Rs 2.14 core with an aim to keep a tab on the movement of the people.

Saying that the surveillance cameras would improve the security in the town, Rao has called upon the people to install CC Cameras in apartments, gated communities, business establishments and also individual houses.

Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has demonstrated a couple of incidents before the Minister how the CC Cameras had helped them to crack the cases early.

Appreciating the efforts of the Police, Rao has suggested the Police to connect the CC Cameras installed in Integrated Market and Ranganayaka Sagar Project to the Control Room. He has further said that they would soon install CCTV Cameras in Medical College, Doublebedroom Houses at Narsapur, Lingareddypally, Ranadhampally, Gadicherlapally, Ranganayaka Puram, Mettubandaulu and other places around the town to further enhance the security.

Commissioner Davis has said that they have installed 4,205 CCTV Cameras in 465 villages and five municipalities across Siddipet district. The Commissioner has said that they could crack 210 cases based on CCTV Camera footage since 2014. Thanking the Minister for his continuous support, Davis has said they could install surveillance cameras in Siddipet town because Rao had been granted additional funds.

SUDA (Siddipet Urban Development Authority) Chairman, M Ravindar Reddy, Municipal Chairman, K Rajanarsu, Market Chairman, Pala Sairam ACPs, Srinivas, Ch Rameshwar and others were present.

