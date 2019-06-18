C&D recycling plant at Jeedimetla ready for launch

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s efforts to recycle construction and demolition debris (C&D) will bear fruit soon with the C&D recycling plant ready for launch. Test runs will be conducted in about 10 days.

Every day, nearly 600 metric tonnes of C&D waste is generated in the city making disposal of the same a challenge for the municipal corporation. The recycling plant at Jeedimelta is set up with a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day. Once the operations at the recycling plant commence, disposal of C&D waste in the city will improve, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said.

The GHMC Commissioner along with senior officials inspected the plant here on Tuesday.

Through the recycled waste, bricks, sand and other materials which are useful in construction can be manufactured. Hyderabad happens to be the fourth city after Delhi, Nagpur and Ahmedabad in the country to set up a C&D waste recycling plant, he said.

After adopting the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, the municipal corporation in association with a private company is setting up recycling plants. Another recycling plant is coming up at Fathullaguda. The municipal corporation signed an agreement on Tuesday with a private company for the purpose, Dana Kishore informed.

In addition to this, there are plans to set up three more such plants in different areas. Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy district administrations have been requested to allot land for setting up the plants and they have responded positively, he said, adding that stern action would be initiated on people and establishments that dump waste on roadsides, in water bodies, nalas and other places.