C&D recycling plant ready for launch in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am 1:17 am

Hyderabad: A long-lasting solution for proper disposal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in Hyderabad could be a reality in the coming days. The C&D waste recycling plant at Jeedmetla, being taken-up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is getting ready to be launched at the earliest.

Already, test runs are being conducted at the recycling plant and the municipal corporation is gearing up to commence operations in full steam shortly. In the last few years, disposal of C&D waste has turned into a big challenge for the municipal corporation. According to estimates, nearly 2000 metric tonnes of C&D waste is generated in the city, every day.

The C&D recycling plant at Jeedimetla, set up in collaboration with a private agency with a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore, has a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day. Hyderabad happens to be the fourth city after Delhi, Nagpur and Ahmedabad in the country to set up C&D waste recycling plant.

In the absence of scientific disposal mechanism, majority of the waste is dumped on the road sides, nalas and at open places. Besides obstructing the flow of water in drains, this practise was turning the nalas into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The C&D plants helps in recycling and re-use of the waste, which saves environment and even costs.

To address the menace temporarily, the municipal corporation had conducted a special drive to collect construction and demolition debris from November 20 to 29.

More importantly, Hyderabad C&D Waste Private Limited (HCDWPL), the concessionaire for GHMC’s project, claimed that circle level officials were not generating slips for picking up waste from respective areas. As a result, the 25 tonner heavy vehicles engaged by HCDWPL to clear C&D waste were lying idle.

Instructions have been issued to officials, particularly Zonal Commissioners to ensure all the C&D waste is accumulated at a particular location, which will be accessible for the 25 tonner vehicles to shift the waste to dump yards.

Three other units yet to take off

Though the municipal corporation is gearing up to launch operations at the C&D plant in Jeedimetla shortly, works pertaining to other plants at Fathullaguda, Mallapur and Kothwalguda are marred with issues, including lack of approach roads and land acquisition. The civic body has planned to set-up four C&D plants across the city. While, Jeedimetla plant is ready, works at Fathullaguda plant are yet to be taken-up due to lack of approach roads to the site.

Alternative road from Nagole-Bandlaguda end through Geological Survey of India is proposed and approvals are awaited.

Regarding the two other plants at Mallapur and Kothwalguda, works could not take off due to delay in land identification. Recently, the GHMC officials along with revenue officials identified land at Kothwalguda and alienation works are under progress.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter