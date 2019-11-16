C&D waste collection drive from Nov 20 to 29 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Following the good response to Recyclothon special drive as part of which discarded material from homes were collected, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now launching a special drive to collect construction and demolition debris from November 20 to 29.

Disposing C&D waste has been a major challenge for the municipal corporation as over 400 metric tonnes of such waste is generated in the city daily. Majority of this waste is dumped on the roadsides, pavements and at times in drains. Besides obstructing the flow of water in drains, this practice was turning the nalas into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. To address this menace, the municipal corporation is launching a special drive.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said most officials at ground level were not paying attention to the unauthorised dumping of C&D waste and in absence of proper monitoring, many places were turning into C&D Vulnerable Points.

Hyderabad C&D Waste Private Limited (HCDWPL) – the concessionaire for GHMC’s C&D project, claimed that circle level officials, especially AMOHs were not generating slips for picking up the waste from respective areas, he informed.

As a result, HCDWPL’s 25 tonner heavy vehicles engaged for clearing the C&D waste were lying idle as they cannot reach to the locations in colonies and other locations.

Instructions have been issued to the officials, particularly Zonal Commissioners to ensure all the C&D waste is accumulated at a particular location accessible for the 25 tonner vehicles to shift it to dump yards.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the C&D recycling plant established at Jeedimetla with a cost of Rs 12 crore will commence operations shortly. This plant is equipped to handle and recycle 500 MTs a day and once the unit commences operations, C&D waste disposal issue will be addressed, said a press release.

