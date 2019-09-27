CDA Secunderabad to celebrate 68th Defence Accounts Department Day

By | Published: 2:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) Secunderabad will celebrate its 68th Defence Accounts Department day on October 1.

CDA, Secunderabad is responsible for accounting, audit, financial advice and also integrated financial advice functions for the Army Units and formations and Military Engineering Services located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is also responsible for drawing and disbursing pay and allowances of soldiers of the Electronic and Mechanical Engineer (EME) and Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) in the entire country.

The Defence Accounts Department has a record of more than 265 years behind it. It is one of the oldest departments under the Central government, whose history dates back to the East India Company of British, who established their Accounting units at Fort St. George, Chennai. The erstwhile Military Accounts Department was renamed as Defence Accounts Department on October 1, 1951. CDA Secunderabad is headed by K Venkata Rao, IDAS, Controller.

Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, Commandant, Military College of EME will be the chief guest for the function, which will be graced by Armed Forces officials, IDAS officers, officers and staff of Controller of Defence Accounts Department in the twin cities.

