CDFD Hyderabad official stabbed by colleague

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Hyderabad: An employee of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) was allegedly stabbed by his colleague on the Centre campus here on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, MP Sharma, 50, working in the Accounts department of CDFD had an argument with one EV Rao, also working in CDFD. Police said Sharma, during the argument took a knife and stabbed Rao in the office around 1 pm.

Rao was immediately shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case was registered by the Uppal police. More details are awaited.

