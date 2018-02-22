CDS for SC/ST Development Fund at national level

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) on Wednesday urged for adapting the SC/ST Development Fund as enacted in Telangana State to all other States at the national level.

In its representation to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, the CDS said it believed that an enactment of the SC/ST Development Funds both at Central and State levels will accelerate development among SCs and STs as it accords legal status to the allocation of funds under SC/ST Funds Act and play a critical role in bridging the gap between SCs/STs and other sections of the society.

The CDS appealed to the Commission Chairman Ramshankar Katheria to use his office to replicate the schemes in other States which the Telangana Government is successfully implementing.

The Telangana Government has taken a good initiative on pro Dalit and Adivasi policies such as Distribution of Land to Landless Dalits, Kalyana Lakshmi Pathakam, Construction of two bedroom houses for Weaker Sections, establishment of residential schools, colleges and hostels for SC/ST boys and girls and supply of fine rice to social welfare hostels and residential schools and the Ambedkar Overseas Vidhya Nidhi, Y.B. Satyanarayana, Director,

Centre for Dalit Studies, said.