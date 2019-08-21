CEIG inspects Hyderabad Metro stations

By | Published: 5:36 pm 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, DVS Raju on Wednesday inspected the 33kV/415V indoor substations installed in the three Metro Rail stations from Musheerabad to Chikkadpally here.

These Auxiliary Substations are part of Corridor-II (JBS/Parade Grounds to MGBS) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.

The inspection, according to an L&TMRHL release, was part of the process for according the sanction for energisation of these substations which will facilitate the testing and commissioning activities of rail systems like signalling, tele communication and automatic fare collection etc., in this section.

“Commissioning of these auxiliary substations will boost the progress and hasten the completion of Rail system related works between JBS /Parade Ground and MGBS of Corridor-II,” the CEIG said.

“This is an important development for Corridor – II. With the commissioning of these three substations (Musheerabad to Chikkadpally), auxiliary power supply will be made available from JBS/Parade Grounds to Chikkadpally of Corridor-II,” KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL said.