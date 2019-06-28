CEIG inspects indoor auxiliary substations in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, DVS Raju inspected 33kV/415V indoor Auxiliary Substations installed in three stations from JBS, Parade Grounds to Gandhi Hospital.

The inspection will help in according the sanction for energisation of stations, which facilitates testing and commissioning activities of signalling, telecommunication and automatic fare collection etc., on the route.

After the inspection, Raju said commissioning of these Auxiliary Substations would boost the progress and hasten completion of Hyderabad Metro Rail section between JBS – Parade Grounds and MGBS.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, KVB Reddy said this was an important development for JBS – Parade Grounds and MGBS route. With the commissioning of these stations, auxiliary power supply was made available from JBS – Parade Grounds to Gandhi Hospital, he said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the State government has extended the service of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing, Director, NVS Reddy by one more year from July 1.

NVS Reddy thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for reposing confidence in him and added that he would work with renewed vigour to assist in realisation of Chief Minister’s vision to make Hyderabad a global city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter