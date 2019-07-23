CEIG inspects Uppal Metro solar plant

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project DVS Raju on Tuesday inspected the 1MWp solar installation at Hyderabad Metro Rail – Uppal Depot and related 0.54/33 KV power evacuation sub station.

Hyderabad Metro Rail project had planned approximately 8 MWp captive solar plants in Metro depots and on station rooftops to meet 15 per cent of the total electrical consumption. It is expected to achieve 8 MWp capacity of solar installation by the end of this year.

Till date, 3 MWp has been commissioned and another 1 MWp is ready for commissioning. This plant has been developed on RESCO model by Ampsolar Generation Private Limited through a power purchase agreement with L&TMRHL, according to the sources.

Upon successful inspection and grant of sanction from the CEIG, the operational solar plant capacity at Uppal Depot shall be 4 MWp. This will aid in generating approximately 18,000 units energy per day and form 8 per cent of the total energy demand. With this plant, both Uppal and Miyapur depots shall become power surplus.

