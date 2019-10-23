CEIG official inspects indoor substation at Sultan Bazaar Metro station

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Chief Electrical Inspector to Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail Project DVS Raju inspected 33kV/415V indoor substations installed at Narayanaguda and Sultan Bazaar Metro stations on the JBS-MGBS route.

This will facilitate in according sanction for energisation of these substations and eventually aid in testing and commissioning activities, including signalling, telecommunication and automatic fare collection on the route.

After the inspection, Raju said, “Commissioning of these auxiliary substations will hasten the completion of rail system related works between JBS and MGBS of Corridor-II.”

L&TMRHL MD and CEO KVB Reddy said this was an important development for JBS/Parade Ground to the MGBS stretch. With the commissioning of substations at Narayanaguda and Sultan Bazaar stations, auxiliary power supply will be available at all stations from JBS to MGBS, a press release stated.

