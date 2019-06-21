Celebi eyes major airports

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Global ground handling services provider, Celebi Aviation, is investing in technology to drive its commitment of introducing green initiatives across Indian airports. Taking its vision forward, the company launched its advanced taxiing solution- ‘taxibots’. The semi-robotic taxibots have been specially designed to ensure operational efficiency, in addition to reducing environmental damage. The company is exploring to extend the solution to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Turkey-based Celebi entered into a partnership with KSU Aviation, which has signed an exclusive sales agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries to deploy these units across the country. With an investment that could go up to 45 million euros, the company is keen on modernising the airport infrastructure and services in the country.

To start with, the company has signed an agreement with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), to provide commercially operational taxibots for the next seven years. Each of these units cost up to 1.5 million euros. Celebi has invested 6.5 million euros into this business (in consortium with KSU Aviation). The two taxibots currently deployed at the Delhi airport are responsible for towing narrow body aircraft from the terminal gate to the take-off point, with the aircraft’s engines turned off. The company will bring in three more taxibots soon as a part of the agreement with DIAL. Delhi Airport is the first to initiate the deployment of taxibots, globally.

Sharing specific plans, Murali Ramachandran, CEO-India, Celebi Aviation, told Telangana Today, “All the five taxibots will be operational in Delhi by September, this year. Currently the taxibots are deployed in Delhi alone. Other airports which seem to be interested in taxibots are Hyderabad and Bengaluru, as of now. This is a new technology and was tested during trial stages in Frankfurt.”

Green solution

“Taxibots provide a greener taxi solution clubbed with substantial savings to the airline apart from improving apron efficiency. An aircraft typically consumes 200 kgs of aviation turbine fuel during a departure taxi process. This will also help reducing aircraft engine run cycle time. As of now, the taxibots tow narrow body flights only. That’s a substantial count in India especially for the domestic carriers who are most sensitive to fuel cost. We will be investing 45 million euros in India over a period of 4-5 years depending on new airports and customer use. I don’t see any reason for airlines not to take this up,” he added.

The pilot-controlled semi-automatic Taxibots are designed to significantly reduce fuel consumption by 85 per cent and Foreign Object Damage by 50 per cent, thereby ensuring safety and lesser congestion at the airports. Use of Taxibots will also bring down the emission of CO2 and other noxious gases by 85 per cent, and check noise pollution at the airports by 60 per cent.

Ramachandran said, “Celebi entered India with a vision of bringing global operational standards in the country’s aviation market. We are looking forward to partner with other key airports of India and are already in talks with a few of them who are very keen to bring this technology offer into their respective ecosystems.”

Celebi in the past one decade has invested in equipment in Indian airports such as modern electric alternatives of step ladders, push back units, baggage loaders, etc., and has been instrumental in ensuring operational efficiency. The company has been carrying out comprehensive ground handling operations at the major airports of the country including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Kannur (Kerala), and is planning to expand its operations into other airports.

