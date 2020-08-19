‘Celebrate Ganesh festival in simple manner’

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: The members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday urged devotees and Ganesh pandal organisers in Hyderabad to perform Ganesh festival in a simple manner following the traditions and customs instead of holding large-scale programmes that attract mass gatherings.

In the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the senior members of the Samithi including its general secretary, Dr Bhagwanth Rao said a consensus has been reached between all the stakeholders including the State government to perform Ganesh festivals in apartments, gated communities, community halls, temples and function halls.

“The Ganesh festival will be conducted by observing Covid-19 guidelines, putting a limit on the number of people gathering at Ganesh pandals to five, wearing masks at mandap, taking adequate measures to sanitise the area and adopting physical distancing. The mandap organisers shall take the responsibility to ensure these measures are implemented and ensure that the festival does not become a reason for spreading Covid-19,” Samithi members clarified.

The Ganesh pandal organisers should make sure that the idols should be in such a way that they are convenient to install, easy to lift and complete the process of immersion following Covid-19 guidelines.

To further streamline the guidelines and arrive at a consensus on immersion process, another meeting between Samithi members and the authorities will be held on August 22. “We have made an appeal to the State government to provide eco-friendly Ganesh idols to general public. It is everybody’s responsibility to perform Ganesh festival without violating Covid-19 guidelines,” Dr Bhagwanth Rao said.

