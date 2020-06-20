Celebrate the day with your old pal

By | Published: 7:06 pm

“They said I learned to walk while holdin’ on to just one finger, On the hand of a man that stands at six-foot-three… They don’t make men like my daddy anymore, Guess they’ve thrown away the pattern through the years..” These lyrics by Loretta Lynn encapsulates our feelings for our father who works relentlessly for us and teaches many life lessons.

You might have wanted to make this Father’s Day special for him but the lockdown played a spoil sport. Well, you can still enjoy the day at the comfort of your house by watching these movies with your old pal which celebrates relationship with dads. Here are our top picks:

Paa (2009)

The 12-year-old Auro, who is raised by his gynaecologist mother Vidya, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called progeria. Auro wants to know about his father but Vidya hides it from him.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Chris Gardner takes up an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm after he loses his life’s earnings selling a product he invested in. His wife leaves him and he is left with the custody of his son.

Father of the Bride (1950)

A comedy of the travails and joys of a harassed well-to-do father as he experiences his only daughter’s expensive wedding.

Like Father (2018)

Left at the altar, a young executive takes her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected — her estranged father. Although they depart as strangers, they soon gain a new appreciation for love, life, family and each other.

Piku (2015)

A road trip to Kolkata brings Piku, an architect, closer to her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues.

