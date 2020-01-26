Celebrate the lunar year in Hyderabad with dimsums

By | Published: 8:30 pm 6:14 pm

This Chinese New Year, embrace happiness and longevity over a gastronomical delight as La Cantina at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre which brings to you an exotic Dim Sum festival. Small, succulent and flavoursome our bite-sized morsels will transport you from the lush setting all the way to the orient.

A dim sum is the perfect mouthful of flavours recognised around the world as you see the steaming bamboo baskets promising a delicious treat. Treat yourself to infinite happiness as you savour these exquisite packed morsels from southern China from January 24 to 31.

Satiate your dimsum cravings with an exquisite array of dimsums in an assortment of styles – steamed, baked, pan-fried and shallow-fried. Relish the taste of authentic dim sums like Prawn Har Gao dimsum, spicy szechuan dumplings, chicken shu mai and many more.

Experience an extraordinary culinary journey and celebrate the wonders of Chinese cuisine through this festival. Meal costs begin from Rs 500.

