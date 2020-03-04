Celebrate Women’s Day in style at SBOW

By | Published: 6:45 pm

SodaBottleOpenerWala brings to its patrons an exciting offer on Women’s Day, March 8, on the lines of this year’s International Women’s Day theme #eachforequal.#EachforEqual campaign aims to inspire people towards creating a gender equal world.

The idea is to create this world across the spectrum, in every field, profession and environment. This is what inspired SBOW to certainly make this Women’s Day special for women, but at the same time, not miss out on those plus ones who would accompany them, irrespective of their gender.

So, bring along your girlfriend, boyfriend, sister, brother, family, etc., and get yourself as well as your plus one a free cocktail or a glass of champagne. This is valid at all SBOW units through the day.

What: Women’s Day Special

Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala, Niharika Jubilee One, Road No 1, Jubilee Hills

When: March 08

Time: All day

