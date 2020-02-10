Celebrating 15 years of togetherness

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are, undoubtedly, one of the most lovey-dovey couples in southern film industry. Prince Mahesh tied the knot with Namrata in 2005 on February 10 and the celebrity couple celebrates each passing day with aplomb.

On the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary, Namrata shared a throwback picture of her with husband Mahesh. And the duo wished each other on social media with some adorable pictures. “Happy 15 my love!! Love you a little more each day #Namrata,” Mahesh tweeted on his Twitter handle on Monday. Fans, too, have posted some throwback pictures of the couple marking the anniversary celebrations.

Twitter was filled with tweets, wishes and photos bringing back old memories between the star couple. Sharing the memorable throwback picture, Namrata wrote on her Instagram page, “U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of… a life filled with unconditional love 2 exquisite babies…a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for happy 15th MB love u for everything you are to me @urstrulymahesh.” The couple along with their children flew to the USA to enjoy holidays. Mahesh is currently basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru which garnered good revenue at the box office.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter