Celebrating innovation in dance

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Bringing on one stage acclaimed dance artistes like Malavika Sarukkai, Lata Pada, Shama Bhate, Kalamandalam Piyal and Nirupama-Rajendra, an upcoming three-day festival is all set to engage Mumbai’s audiences.

Pravaha Dance Festival, which will take place at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will celebrate the new choreographies in dance born from churning experiences and turned to creations.

The festival is an amalgamation of various streams of thoughts portrayed through the symphony of dance. The senior artistes, performing at the festival will be bringing forth their years of experience that will further be showcased through their performances.

The festival celebrates the essence of human emotions combined with their unique style of art, NCPA said. On the festival’s first day, a dramatic interpretation ‘The Battle Within’, inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, will be presented by eminent Bharatanatyam dancer-choreographer, Malavika Sarukkai.

This choreography traces the epic discourse between Arjuna and Krishna, encompassing the human and divine and operating at the micro and the macro levels.Using the language of expression, Sarukkai will bring alive the internal spaces of the heart and mind, fired by emotions of conflict, despair and transformation.

On the second day, Toronto-based dancer-choreographer Lata Pada will present Bharatanatyam in a new light. The multi-media production ‘Pralaya’, presented by her dance company, is an artistic collaboration incorporating Balinese dance, and will transport viewers to a world of mystery, myth and magic.

Shama Bhate will also present a vibrant Kathak presentation ‘Nishabda Bheda’, inspired by a French documentary. In this choreography, Bhate relates to the infinite space she sees, through the forms, movements, music and even the total lack of it.

On the last day, the festival will conclude with two performances by Kalamandalam Piyal and troupe and Nirupama-Rajendra. This three-day affair which took place on December 12, will happen on December 15 and 19 as well.