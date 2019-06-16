Celebrating menstruation

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 6:36 pm

In a country where taboos around menstruation are still prevalent, the women of Odisha enjoy it in all its glory in a three-day long festival filled with colour and entertainment. A festival celebrated by and for women, it is based on the belief that mother of earth, Bhudevi, undergoes menstruation too. On the fourth day, a ceremonial bath also takes place.

A fun-filled festival consisting of activities for women of all age to engage in, households adorned with flowery swings for young girls to swing on and giving a break from work to women, Raja Parba has been the talking point on social media lauding the State’s cultural heritage. Tackling the topic of menstruation, and womanhood, this progressive celebration doesn’t shy away from appreciating the nature of a woman’s natural cycle. It is truly inspiring to witness women standing with women to fight stigmas that cease to exist even in an era that esteems itself to be the centre of modernism.

