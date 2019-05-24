Celebrating the iconic Bob Dylan

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Bob Dylan — an American singer, author, songwriter and visual artist, who recently turned 78, was born on May 24, 1941, as Robert Allen Zimmerman. From Blowin in the wind to The Times They are A-changing, Bob gave some of the best songs that are forever etched in our minds and tugged at our heartstrings.

Story of the legend

One of the most-awaited stories to be aired on Netflix is of Bob Dylan’s story by Martin Scorsese. The long-gestating new film has a release date now, and it’s coming to the audience sooner than expected. The movie has been titled as Rolling Thunder Revue, which was a concert tour by Dylan with numerous musicians and previous collaborators. However, on June 7, the 14-disc set will be released via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.

This will feature over 100 previously unreleased live recordings taken from the first leg of the musician’s famed 1975 tour. The only purpose of the tour was to allow Dylan, who had been a famous musician, a concert performer and a major recording artiste to play in smaller auditoriums and in less populated cities where he can be more intimate with his audience. The tour famously featured Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, while one-off special guests included Ringo Starr, Patti Smith and Joni Mitchell.

His work of fiction

Tarantula, written between 1965 and 1966, is an experimental prose poetry which happens to be a collection by Bob Dylan. This poetry is a stream of consciousness writing, somewhat in the style of Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and William S Burroughs. One section of the book parodies the Lead Belly song Black Betty. Dylan edited and published his work in 1966, his motorcycle accident in July ’66 prevented this. The type-written pages which were bound in yellow pages with a large red tick-like arachnid pictured on the front. The first 50 copies were printed on A4 paper by the Albion underground press of San Francisco in mid-1965.

Making of ‘Bob Dylan’

In his early years, he used to listen to the radio, first to blues and country stations from Shreveport, Louisiana, and later, when he was a teenager he started to be interested in rock and roll. Dylan, who formed several bands while attending High School, performed covers of songs by Elvis Presley and Little Richard.

He began to perform at the Ten O’Clock Scholar, a coffee house a few blocks from his campus, and became involved in the Dinkytown folk music circuit. During his Dinkytown days, Dylan began introducing himself as “Bob Dylan”.

In May 1960, Dylan dropped out of college at the end of his first year. A year later, he travelled to New York City to perform there and visit his music idol Woody Guthrie who was seriously ill with Huntington’s disease.

Dylan made two important career moves in 1962. He legally changed his name to Bob Dylan and he signed a management contract with Albert Grossman who is an entrepreneur and manager in the American folk music scene and rock and roll. His March 1965’s album Bringing It All Back Home was another leap which featured his first recordings with electric instruments, under producer Tom Wilson’s guidance.

Accomplishments & awards

Bob, who is a critically-acclaimed and one of the most loved artists of all time, has won many awards throughout his career, including the 2016 Nobel Prize for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition. He also won Golden Globe Award, 10 Grammy Awards and one Academy Award. Dylan has been inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also received the Polar Music Prize from Sweden’s King Carl XVI in 2000.

This veteran musician received the Prince of Asturias Award in the Arts category in the year 2007. He also received MusiCares Person of the Year award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, in recognition of his philanthropic and artistic contributions to society.

Dylan has been included in the ‘Time 100: The Most Important People of the Century’, besides being described as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, musically and culturally. He is going to live through his music and continue to entertain his audience in the coming years with his meticulous poetry and perfervid music.

Top 10 hits

1. Blowin’ in the Wind

2. Like a Rolling Stone

3. It’s Alright Ma, (I’m Only Bleeding)

4. Tangled Up in Blue

5. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

6. Visions of Johanna

7. Subterranean Homesick Blues

8. All Along the Watchtower

9. Every Grain of Sand

10. Not Dark Yet