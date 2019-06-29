Celebrating the spirit of star-spangled banner

By | Published: 9:37 pm 9:42 pm

The US Consulate General, Hyderabad, hosted its annual Independence Day reception in the city to celebrate the 243rd anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America. Held at ITC Kohenur, Madhapur, the event had ESL Narasimhan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as chief guest.

Hundreds of guests from various walks of life — politicos, bureaucrats, business people, artists, and academicians, among others — attended the event. The guests were received by Consul General Katherine Hadda and her husband, Michael Andrews. The event was Consul General Haddad’s final July 4th event in Hyderabad as she prepares to step down from her post after three years.The celebrations began with the national anthems of India and the United States of America. Both Consul General Hadda and Governor Narasimhan addressed the gathering.

This year’s celebrations coincided with the 10th anniversary of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad and on display were photos and videos chronicling the many events and partners the Consulate has worked with this decade.