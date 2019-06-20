Celebrating yoga on international platform

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Yoga doesn’t just deal with a person’s health alone, rather it is a combination of an individual’s body, soul and mind, along with environment and people around him. With levels of stress increasing by the day, it is important that people consider practising Yoga. “Yoga is all about maintaining a perfect balance between all of these aspects,” says Sangeetha Ankatha, a Cosmetic Yoga therapist in the city.Talking about the International Yoga Day, she says, “The theme of the year is to ensure that yoga practice is inculcated in as many people as possible and is also linked with environment.”

Cosmetic yoga therapy deals with beauty and fitness. Talking about it, Sangeetha says, “Today, a lot of us are facing issues related to external beauty or fitness. With this therapy, we can see how far can we control things externally and to what extent can Yoga help you internally.” She adds further, “When chemicals or cosmetics fail, then, we depend on strengthening the mind to help us to deal with the issue in hand.”

Sharing her plans for the day, she says, “I am celebrating Yoga Day at my centre at Tilak Nagar, where we assemble for practising Yoga and meditation, and end the session on a positive note. After that, I will be conducting a programme at Andhra Mahila Sabha college where I’ll be teaching participants anti-ageing techniques; we deal with sky yoga and also talk about sky kalpa, which helps the teenagers to balance their energy, to think positively, etc.”