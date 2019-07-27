Celebration is on

By | Published: 7:48 pm

It’s been three long years for the movie Dear Comrade to actually get into a proper shape first with the script and later on the sets. And when the fate of the much-awaited movie of the star has been finally out on Friday to positive reviews, it is a momentous occasion for Vijay Deverakonda as it turned out to be his career best flick.

“Yesterday was such a big day, an important day in my career. Since the beginning of promotions, I have been telling the audience that it is a very special and important film for me. I have invested all my emotions into the film for about a year. The journey of Bobby and Lilly, the challenges and struggles the lovers had to face in their journey — all the moments are immensely personal to me. My friends have been taunting me for getting emotional. This is because of the film. I love it. I am so proud,” Vijay said during the press conference on Friday following the success of Dear Comrade.

The actor also stated that he is much relieved, and also pained after finally putting the movie in the hands of the audience. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, the movie is directed by Bharat Kamma. Vijay as a young firebrand student with leftist ideology Bobby, falls in love with Lilly, a State-level cricketer.

“I really don’t understand the term — collections and the math behind it. As the producers have been saying, it is the biggest in my career and I am always happy. Most important thing to me is that the film could reach wider audience. This is my biggest achievement. It was my responsibility to pull the people of all four States to theatres — Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Dear Comrade and its music album will remain a memorable one in my career. Bharat Kamma’s father must be very proud of this achievement,” the actor said.