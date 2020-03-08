Celebration of colors with adequate care for the eyes

By | Published: 9:19 pm 10:18 pm

Taking care of your eyes is very important to prevent irritation, allergies, infections and sometimes even temporary blindness, says Dr Rajyalakshmi R, Assistant head – Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Hyderabad

With the festival of colors, Holi just around the corner and everyone eagerly waiting to jump into the celebrations, adequate care for the eyes is a must. Going wild has now become an essence of Holi as most of us seem to enjoy throwing colors without realizing what the consequences could be. During the celebrations, we would still need to observe precaution especially when it comes to eye care. By not taking care of your eyes while playing Holi, you could suffer from irritation and/or allergies, infections and sometimes even temporary blindness.

Here are a list of five DO’S and DONT’S for you to keep in mind before you play Holi:

DO’S

Layer up

The skin around your eyes is the most sensitive-Apply a generous amount of coconut or almond oil around your eyes before you go out.

Bring the shades on

Apart from that cool look with your sunglasses, your eyes stay protected too.

Wash it away

If the colour accidentally enters your eye-Cleanse your hands, gently lower your face, and try opening your eyes and blink frequently in the water between your palms. Do not splash water into the eye, since that can aggravate the injury.

DON’TS

Never rub

In case colours enter into your eyes refrain from rubbing your eyes, as this may cause irritation and more damage to your eyes.

Skip the balloons

Refrain from using water balloons. These are the most dangerous and cause blunt trauma to the eye which may lead to bleeding, lens subluxation or dislocation, macular edema or retinal detachment. This may lead to loss of vision or even loss of an eye. These are all eye emergencies and need to be looked into immediately by an ophthalmologist.

Keep your hands off!!

Do not try to remove any particulate matter using a handkerchief or tissue; it will only make things worse.

Enjoy Holi in all its glory with these easy to follow tips. Stay happy and colourful!