Celebration with a purpose at Elate International School

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Gone are the days when children were given chocolates and schools organised events accommodating dance, music and drama on Children’s Day. Elate International School celebrated this day in the most meaningful and purposeful way possible. Art Elate, the arts club of Elate International School organised ‘Arts for a Cause’, which is a fundraising event for children’s charity.

Started around 10 a.m., the event was organised with an ideology ‘Children for Children’. Here, everything was done by children for the children in need. Students invited parents, grandparents and siblings as guests to attend exciting workshops at the school, to help them raise the money. Keeping adults in mind, the workshops have been divided into different parts that included canvas painting, vase painting and clay modelling.

One section of this programme boasts an art exhibition where students sold the painting and art décor items they crafted out of recycled waste materials. Around 150 students created unique art decor and paintings that were displayed at the exhibition. There were around 100 paintings and 75 art décor items at the exhibition.

Keeping the celebrations simple, the school authorities and students celebrated the day in a most relevant manner, keeping the climate change in mind. The art exhibition conveyed the message to its visitors that it is possible to recycle and reuse waste material and create a new purpose to them.

“The main cause for this initiative is to raise money for an orphanage and the students have raised Rs 34,585 through art exhibition and workshops they conducted. The students are going to buy essential supplies that these kids might need and also conduct an art workshop in the orphanage for 50 children,” says Kareem Basha, chairman of Elate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter