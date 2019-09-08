Celebrations at TRS party offices following Cabinet expansion

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: With TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expanding his Cabinet by inducting TRS working president K T Rama Rao and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao along with four others, celebrations broke out at TRS party offices across the State. The party cadres burst crackers and distributed sweets across the State.

TRS headquarters at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad was one of major venues that attracted huge crowds from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. The party cadres made a beeline to their party’s headquarters even as traffic movement slowed down along all routes leading to it. Soon after Harish Rao was administered the oath of office by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, celebrations commenced at many places.

In Hyderabad, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLAs, MLCs and others participated in the celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan. Holding party flags and posters of party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, the ruling party cadres were seen distributing cakes, dancing to ‘teen maar’ beats by shouting slogans of ‘Jai Ho KCR’ and ‘KCR zindabad’.

The party cadres were apparently seen exhilerated over return of Rama Rao and Harish Rao to the Cabinet. They felt that both the young leaders will now strengthen the party as well as the government further, ensuring more people-friendly initiatives from the State government. The supporters and fans of KTR and Harish Rao, who were disappointed by their absence in the government in the first Cabinet expansion, expressed thier gratitude to the Chief Minister for giving them Cabinet berths in the second expansion.

