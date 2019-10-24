Celebrations break out in TS with TRS set to wrest Huzurnagar from Cong

By | Published: 2:00 pm

Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out across Telangana State on Thursday with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Sanampudi Saidi Reddy all set to record a thumping victory in the Huzurnagar Assembly by-election. At the end of the 17th round, Saidi Reddy had established an unassailable lead of over 35,500 votes over his nearest Congress rival Uttam Padmavathi. With just five more rounds remaining, the victory margin can only increase.

TRS activists burst crackers to celebrate the party candidate’s thumping victory in Huzurnagar, supposedly a Congress bastion, while Ministers and leaders distributed sweets and hailed the people’s confidence and faith in the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The TRS candidate started the race to victory right from the word go when counting started at 8 am at the Suryapet Market Yard, with Saidi Reddy opening his account with a 2,000 lead in the very first round, a trend that continued in subsequent rounds.

What is significant is that the TRS candidate held sway over the electorate even in places like Nereducherla, generally considered a Congress stronghold.

The by-election, held on Monday, was necessitated by the resignation of N Uttam Kumar Reddy from the seat following his election as MP from Nalgonda. The Congress pitted his wife Padmavathi against Saidi Reddy, who had lost the 2018 Assembly election to Uttam Kumar Reddy by a margin of a little over 7,000 votes.

The TRS attributed the Congress victory then to the presence of truck symbol allotted to an independent, which created confusion among the electorate since it closely resembled the car symbol of the ruling party.

