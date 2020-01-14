Celebrities hit with Sankranti fervour

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 8:01 pm

As the three-day Sankranti celebrations began on Tuesday, celebrities were all caught up in festive fervour.

Indian cricketer Virendar Sehwag posted a picture of himself flying a kite and tweeted, “May the harvest festivals bring warmth, playfulness and love in your lives. #HappyMakarSankranti #Uttarayan #HappyBhogi #Bihu #Pongal!”

In Telugu tradition, Bhogi ‘mantalu’ (bonfire) are lit at dawn outside the homes. Posting a picture of Bhogi on the Instagram, Rangasthalam fame actor Anasuya Bharadwaj extended her wishes to everyone, “Andariki Bhoga bhaagyaala Bhogi pandaga Subhakankshalu.”

The gram was a splash of glamour with stunning pictures of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestant Sreemukhi in pastel pink floral dupatta. She captioned, “Andarki Bhogi Shubhakankshalu! HappyBhogi Happy Lohri! ”

Feet up with Stars host Lakshmi Manchu posted a picture with her daughter on Instagram where she looked gorgeous in purple silk sari. “May the brightness of sun and merriment of Bhogi fill your year with beautiful memories and high spirits. Wishing you all a warm Bhogi!!!” she wrote.

Actor Ram Charan wished his fans a Happy Bhogi while posting a happy selfie with sun rising in the background.

Big Boss 2 Telugu contestant Bhanu Shree also posted stories on the gram of Bhogi celebrations and extended wishes to everyone.

