Celebrities join to a creative revolution

By | Published: 9:20 pm

An initiative hailed by many on Twitter, the Unleash Challenge has gathered animal lovers under one roof to fight cruelty against animals. The challenge was given life by Indian artiste iAmAnimal, who released a creative music video requesting people to save animals for the greater good of the universe.Roping in Bollywood actor John Abraham to countdown the seven-day challenge, Neha Ranglani, celebrity plant-based nutritionist shared pointers on how to take the challenge head on.

Calling the supporters “founding warriors”, the Unleash Challenge requires people to forgo meat, dairy and eggs for seven days, post an image or video on Instagram, pledging to take on the challenge and complete it after a week.

Sonam Kapoor was the recent one to join the bandwagon and posted a picture of herself surrounded by her dogs and captioned it: “I support @iamanimalofficial and encourage All of you to take on the #unleashchallenge for the animals and the health of our planet. 7 days of living #crueltyfree!!”

Sonam further nominated actors Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez to take up the challenge. Jacqueline too, shared a picture in support of the initiative.“Don’t forget to challenge 3 of your Friends once you’ve completed the challenge with a video or image of yourself! You Can Do This #unleashchallenge #unleash #iamanimal,” wrote Sonam at the end of the post.