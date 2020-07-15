Celebrity make up artist shares free digital makeover

By | Published: 12:19 pm

New Delhi: The beauty industry has taken over the digital world and especially beauty filters have created a buzz during the lockdown as people spend more time on screen time.

Keeping in mind the latest beauty trends, celebrity makeup artist, Namrata Soni, conceptualises three AR beauty filters for social media giant Instagram with Graphixstory, a tech-driven advertising studio.

So go on girls customise these beauty filters band uplift your mood:

Metallic Smoke

A classic recreation inspired by Actor Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes Look

Sunset Glow

An unapologetic flush of sunset hues on the lids along with a glass skin glow effect

The liner on Fleek

To achieve the minimal cat-eye.

According to Namrata Soni, “I have been seeing the emphasis growing on e-makeup rather than Selfies. Brands, as well as influencers, are trying on various filters having the e-makeup option in order to be more relatable to the makeup world. And with these customised beauty filters onboard, the desire to meet the level of instructiveness with the audience gladly meets together.”

In order to give the users first-hand experience of how the artists’ renditions will look on them, in just one tap anyone can get a quick touch of #NAMGLOW. All filters have a controller on their sides through which one can increase or decrease the effects as on when required.